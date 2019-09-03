MS AP Prep Polls (9/3/2019)

By
Tom Eble
-
0

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI/AP) — The top teams in the Mississippi Associated Press high school football polls, with first-place votes, records, and total points:

Class Overall

- Advertisement -

School                              W-L    Pts Prv

1. Madison Central (11)            (2-0)  110 3

2. Pearl                           (2-0)  96  4

3. Brandon                         (1-1)  79  1

4. Starkville                      (1-1)  65  5

5. Lafayette                       (2-0)  57  7

6. West Point                      (1-1)  50  1

7. South Panola                    (2-0)  41  10

8. Louisville                      (1-1)  25  NR

9. Petal                           (2-0)  22  9

10. Oxford                          (1-1)  14  6

Others receiving votes: Picayune 10, Oak Grove 9, Taylorsville 7, West Jones 7, Seminary 4, Madison-Ridgeland Aca. 4, South Pike 2, Columbia 2, North Side 1.

Class 1A

School                              W-L    Pts Prv

1. Smithville (6)                  (2-0)  105 3

2. Noxapater (5)                   (2-0)  104 4

3. Lumberton                       (1-1)  70  2

4. Nanih Waiya                     (0-2)  56  1

5. Simmons                         (0-2)  38  5

Others receiving votes: TCPS 34, West Lowndes 15, Sebastopol 12, Vardaman 6.

Class 2A

School                              W-L    Pts Prv

1. Taylorsville (10)               (2-0)  109 1

2. Charleston (1)                  (2-0)  85  2

3. Philadelphia                    (2-0)  80  4

4. Bay Springs                     (2-0)  79  3

5. Scott Central                   (1-1)  66  5

Others receiving votes: North Side 9, Calhoun City 6, Mize 6.

Class 3A

School                              W-L    Pts Prv

1. Columbia (4)                    (2-0)  90  2

2. Seminary (3)                    (2-0)  88  1

3. Noxubee County (2)              (2-0)  86  4

4. Water Valley (1)                (2-0)  85  3

5. Houston (1)                     (2-0)  69  5

Others receiving votes: Winona 16, Magee 6.

Class 4A

School                              W-L    Pts Prv

1. Louisville (10)                 (1-1)  108 1

2. Poplarville                     (1-1)  89  2

3. South Pike (1)                  (2-0)  81  4

4. Corinth                         (1-1)  78  3

5. Greenwood                       (2-0)  60  5

Others receiving votes: West Lauderdale 6, Lawrence County 6, St. Stanislaus 6, Itawamba AHS 6

Class 5A

School                              W-L    Pts Prv

1. Lafayette (7)                   (2-0)  104 2

2. West Point (2)                  (1-1)  93  1

3. Picayune (2)                    (1-0)  86  T4

4. West Jones                      (2-0)  79  3

5. Laurel                          (2-0)  72  T4

Others receiving votes: Holmes County Central 6.

Class 6A

School                              W-L    Pts Prv

1. Madison Central (11)            (2-0)  110 2

2. Pearl                           (2-0)  94  4

3. Brandon                         (1-1)  79  1

4. Starkville                      (1-1)  73  3

5. South Panola                    (2-0)  46  NR

Others receiving votes: Petal 24, Oak Grove 8, Oxford 6, <

Class Private Schools

School                              W-L    Pts Prv

1. Madison-Ridgeland Aca. (9)      (3-0)  108 1

2. Heritage Aca. (2)               (3-0)  101 2

3. Jackson Prep                    (1-1)  81  3

4. St. Joseph, Greenville          (2-0)  66  4

5. Parklane Aca.                   (2-0) 44  5

Others receiving votes: Pillow Aca. 34, Jackson Aca. 6.

 

All Associated Press members in Mississippi are eligible to participate in the high school football poll. Those who voted for this week’s poll are: Boswell Media, Kosciusko; Daily Leader, Brookhaven; The Commercial Dispatch, Columbus; Bolivar Commercial, Cleveland; The Clarion-Ledger, Jackson; Enterprise-Journal, Mc Comb; The Oxford Eagle, Oxford; Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal, Tupelo; The Vicksburg Post, Vicksburg; WTVA-TV, Tupelo; WCBI, Columbus.

Report a Typo
SHARE