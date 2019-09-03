MS AP Prep Polls (9/3/2019)

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI/AP) — The top teams in the Mississippi Associated Press high school football polls, with first-place votes, records, and total points:

Class Overall

School W-L Pts Prv

1. Madison Central (11) (2-0) 110 3

2. Pearl (2-0) 96 4

3. Brandon (1-1) 79 1

4. Starkville (1-1) 65 5

5. Lafayette (2-0) 57 7

6. West Point (1-1) 50 1

7. South Panola (2-0) 41 10

8. Louisville (1-1) 25 NR

9. Petal (2-0) 22 9

10. Oxford (1-1) 14 6

Others receiving votes: Picayune 10, Oak Grove 9, Taylorsville 7, West Jones 7, Seminary 4, Madison-Ridgeland Aca. 4, South Pike 2, Columbia 2, North Side 1.

Class 1A

School W-L Pts Prv

1. Smithville (6) (2-0) 105 3

2. Noxapater (5) (2-0) 104 4

3. Lumberton (1-1) 70 2

4. Nanih Waiya (0-2) 56 1

5. Simmons (0-2) 38 5

Others receiving votes: TCPS 34, West Lowndes 15, Sebastopol 12, Vardaman 6.

Class 2A

School W-L Pts Prv

1. Taylorsville (10) (2-0) 109 1

2. Charleston (1) (2-0) 85 2

3. Philadelphia (2-0) 80 4

4. Bay Springs (2-0) 79 3

5. Scott Central (1-1) 66 5

Others receiving votes: North Side 9, Calhoun City 6, Mize 6.

Class 3A

School W-L Pts Prv

1. Columbia (4) (2-0) 90 2

2. Seminary (3) (2-0) 88 1

3. Noxubee County (2) (2-0) 86 4

4. Water Valley (1) (2-0) 85 3

5. Houston (1) (2-0) 69 5

Others receiving votes: Winona 16, Magee 6.

Class 4A

School W-L Pts Prv

1. Louisville (10) (1-1) 108 1

2. Poplarville (1-1) 89 2

3. South Pike (1) (2-0) 81 4

4. Corinth (1-1) 78 3

5. Greenwood (2-0) 60 5

Others receiving votes: West Lauderdale 6, Lawrence County 6, St. Stanislaus 6, Itawamba AHS 6

Class 5A

School W-L Pts Prv

1. Lafayette (7) (2-0) 104 2

2. West Point (2) (1-1) 93 1

3. Picayune (2) (1-0) 86 T4

4. West Jones (2-0) 79 3

5. Laurel (2-0) 72 T4

Others receiving votes: Holmes County Central 6.

Class 6A

School W-L Pts Prv

1. Madison Central (11) (2-0) 110 2

2. Pearl (2-0) 94 4

3. Brandon (1-1) 79 1

4. Starkville (1-1) 73 3

5. South Panola (2-0) 46 NR

Others receiving votes: Petal 24, Oak Grove 8, Oxford 6, <

Class Private Schools

School W-L Pts Prv

1. Madison-Ridgeland Aca. (9) (3-0) 108 1

2. Heritage Aca. (2) (3-0) 101 2

3. Jackson Prep (1-1) 81 3

4. St. Joseph, Greenville (2-0) 66 4

5. Parklane Aca. (2-0) 44 5

Others receiving votes: Pillow Aca. 34, Jackson Aca. 6.

All Associated Press members in Mississippi are eligible to participate in the high school football poll. Those who voted for this week’s poll are: Boswell Media, Kosciusko; Daily Leader, Brookhaven; The Commercial Dispatch, Columbus; Bolivar Commercial, Cleveland; The Clarion-Ledger, Jackson; Enterprise-Journal, Mc Comb; The Oxford Eagle, Oxford; Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal, Tupelo; The Vicksburg Post, Vicksburg; WTVA-TV, Tupelo; WCBI, Columbus.