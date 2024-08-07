MS Arts Commission grant paints way for new mural in West Point

WEST POINT, Miss. (WCBI) – Downtown West Point will be a little brighter.

A new mural will be painted on the east side of the Black Prairie Blues Museum on Commerce Street.

It’s part of a $4,500 grant from the Mississippi Arts Commission.

The future artwork will weave the story of blues and blues history into the mural.

Mississippi artists can compete to have their designs chosen for the mural. The Foundation will release details on the competition in the future.

