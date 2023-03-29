MS Board of Education declines to confirm state superintendent

MISSISSIPPI (WCBI) – The Mississippi State Board of Education is back to the drawing board looking for another state superintendent of education.

The state Senate declined to confirm Dr. Robert Taylor, which is required.

Some senators questioned the selection process.

The state board of education said it followed a competitive process to make the hire this past November.

Taylor began serving in the position back in January.

Now, the board will schedule a special-called meeting to name an interim state superintendent and begin a new search.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and Twitter