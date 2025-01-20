MS Congressman and former Congresswoman pardoned by Former President

MISSISSIPPI (WCBI) – Mississippi Congressman Bennie Thompson and Former Congresswoman Liz Cheney are thanking Former President Joe Biden for issuing them preemptive pardons.

The former President granted the pardons to members of the January 6 Select Committee, including Thompson and Cheney, who faced harassment and threats for their work investigating the 2021 capitol riots.

In a statement, they said the pardon wasn’t for breaking the law, but for upholding it. The January 6 Committee led the investigation into the attempt to stop the certification of the 2020 Presidential Election.

