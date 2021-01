JACKSON, Miss. (WCBI)- The Mississippi State Department is reporting a low number of new COVID-19 cases.

There are 811 new cases in our state along with 27 new deaths.

In our area, Yalobusha County is showing the highest number of new cases with 38.

Lafayette County has 22, Lee County has 15, and Lowndes County is reporting 15 new cases.

Just across the state line in Alabama, Pickens County has 35 new cases. And Lamar County has 13.