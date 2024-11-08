MS Directors vote to dismiss appeal against Lee Co. Supervisors

LEE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – The Lee County Board of Supervisors is no longer facing an appeal from an organization that represents the Manufactured Housing Industry.

The Board of Directors for the Mississippi Manufactured Housing Association voted on November 7 to dismiss its appeal against the Lee County Board of Supervisors concerning amendments to the county’s Manufactured Housing Code Ordinance.

The dismissal follows supervisors’ decision earlier this week to toss out proposed changes to the current ordinance regulating mobile homes. The changes addressed things like lot size, distance from another structure, and distance from the road.

The county will continue to operate under its 1994 Mobile Home Ordinance.

