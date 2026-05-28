MS Governor announces Choctaw County as one of three to receive FFGP Awards

CHOCTAW COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Choctaw County is one of three recipients named in the Forestry Facility Grant Program Awards.

Governor Tate Reeves announced today that Choctaw County will receive $2.9 million.

The funds will be used to construct a publicly owned industrial access road for Southeastern Timber.

Now the goal of the project is to ease congestion.

It will take log trucks and traffic to the plant off of Highway 12 onto the future access road.

This project is just another portion of the expansion of the timber plant.

The other recipients are the Town of Gloster in Amite County and Bell Timber, Inc.

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