MS governor seeks permission to waiver banning processed food sales

Republican Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves addresses supporters in Jackson, Miss., after winning the party primary Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2023. Reeves defeated two challengers for the party nomination. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

JACKSON, Miss. (WCBI) – As Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, or SNAP, benefits are set to be put on pause, Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves is asking permission from the U.S. Department of Agriculture to ban recipients from using benefits to buy some products, while allowing them to buy others.

Reeves announced he has asked the USDA Food and Nutrition Service for a waiver banning the purchase of what he describes as unhealthy processed food and beverages.

The waiver would disallow processed foods that list sugar, cane sugar, or high fructose corn syrup as the first ingredient and drinks that list carbonated water, sugar, cane sugar, corn syrup, or high fructose corn syrup as the first two ingredients.

Such waivers have been approved in 12 other states.

He also asked for a waiver to allow the purchase of hot, non-breaded, non-fried chicken, such as rotisserie chicken, with SNAP benefits.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and X.