MS Lottery Corporate transfers over $10.5 million to state treasury lottery funds

MISSISSIPPI (WCBI) – August was a hot month for the Mississippi Lottery Corporation.

The Lottery Corporation transferred just over 10 and a half million dollars to the State treasury’s Lottery Proceeds Fund.

A historic Powerball jackpot that topped the billion-dollar mark brought high sales toward the end of the month.

Some Mississippi players cashed in with six-figure wins thanks to the game’s Power Play option.

In the first two months of the Fiscal Year, the lottery has transferred just over $19 million to the state.

The first $80 million each year goes to state roads and bridges, through the State Highway Fund

Proceeds over that go to the Education Enhancement Fund.

The Mega Millions Jackpot is now up to $400 million.

You can catch the Mega Millions and Powerball drawings live at 10 pm on WCBI.

