MS Lottery Corporation transfers over $11 million to state treasury

MISSISSIPPI (WCBI) – The Mississippi Lottery Corporation transferred just over $11,400,000 to the state treasury for November.

Since the beginning of the current fiscal year in July, the lottery has generated $53,300,000 for the state.

The first $80 million each year funds roads and bridges, with the rest going to the Education Enhancement Fund.

November 25 marked the sixth anniversary of the Mississippi Lottery.

In that time, the Lottery has contributed more than $745 million to Mississippi.

By the way, the Powerball jackpot is up to $930 million.

You can catch that drawing tonight at ten on WCBI.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and X.