MS Lottery reports unclaimed Powerball ticket purchased in Lowndes Co.

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – The Mississippi Lottery Corporation reports that there is an unclaimed million-dollar Powerball ticket that was purchased in Lowndes County.

The Lottery Corporation’s post didn’t specify which drawing the ticket was for, but to win $1 million on a Powerball ticket, you have to have all five of the white ball numbers.

The winning ticket was sold at Sprint Mart number 4135. That’s the Sprint Mart on Highway 182 at New Hope Road.

So, check your old tickets, but do it quickly. The window to claim that prize is running out.

You only have until Monday, June 29.

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