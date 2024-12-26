MS Lottery’s Mega Million Jackpot set at $1.15 billion

JACKSON, Miss. (WCBI) – There’s still a chance to end the year as a billionaire.

The Mega Million’s jackpot for Friday, December 27, is set at $1.15 billion with an estimated cash value of just over five-hundred-sixteen-million-dollars.

No player matched all five numbers and the Mega Ball in the Christmas Eve drawing.

Friday night’s jackpot will be the fifth largest in Mega Million’s history.

You can watch for those numbers Friday, December 27, on WCBI just before the 10 p.m. news.

