MS Main Street communities honored for outstanding efforts

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Mississippi Main Street communities were honored this week for their revitalization and economic development efforts.

Columbus’ Barbara Bigelow took home one of the night’s top honors, the Charles Beasley Outstanding Main Street Director of the Year award.

Tupelo’s Debbie Brandenburg is the Main Street Merchant of the Year.

Other winners in our area included Starkville, West Point, Amory, Tupelo, Houston, and Okolona, recognized for new business growth, downtown projects, and community partnerships.

The Mississippi Main Street Association said the awards celebrate the people and projects keeping historic downtowns vibrant across the state.

In 2024 alone, Main Street programs brought in more than $650 million in investment and created over 800 jobs statewide.

