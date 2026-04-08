MS Secretary of State visits Starkville for Lt. Governor campaign tour

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – Mississippi Secretary of State Michael Watson is hitting the road to let people know about his next career move.

Starkville was his second stop on day two of his campaign tour for Lieutenant Governor.

Watson, a Jackson County native, will be running in the 2027 Republican Primary.

He is in his second term as Secretary of State, and before being elected to that post, he served three terms representing District 51 in the Mississippi Senate.

Watson says it’s important to listen to Mississippians about the policy initiatives and the issues that are important to them.

“It’s important to me to kind of look back and understand the experience I’ve had in the State Senate, now as Secretary of State, my desire has always been ‘where can I do the most good for Mississippi?’ Looking at those experience levels and understanding the process of the lieutenant governor’s office, understanding the relationships around the state, and understanding that we need a good conservative leader for the challenges that will be coming in the future. To me, I just have peace that this is the right time to run for lieutenant governor. I’m really excited about it, building a team and working together for the future of Mississippi,” said Michael Watson, Secretary of State and Lt. Governor Candidate.

“I think he did a great job. I thought he had some really exciting ideas for Mississippi as lieutenant governor, and I can’t wait to watch him,” said Pan-Hellenic Senator Sadie Stevenson.

“I thought he did great. I know he is not going to disappoint Mississippi. He’s done a great job in any office he has held for the last couple of years. We’re definitely really excited to support him,” said Student Body Chief Mary Walker Foster.

Watson also made stops in Tupelo, Oxford, and Meridian today.

The tour will continue throughout tomorrow.

He says he will be taking a kitchen table tour in the fall and listen to Mississippians about what’s impacting their lives, so he can build policies around their needs.

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