MS Sheriff’s Association advocates for radar access expansion bill

LOWNDES/CLAY COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Mississippi Sheriffs want change.

Only one sheriff’s office in the state has the authority to use radar equipment.

And that’s Lowndes County.

For years, the Mississippi Sheriff’s Association has advocated for a bill to expand radar access.

Last month, Senate Bill 26-14 made it out of committee, but it died later on the floor in the Senate.

If passed, the bill would have given all Mississippi counties the option to purchase radars after approval from county leaders.

Tune in tonight on WCBI News to learn more.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and X.