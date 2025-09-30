State Auditor announces Immigration and Customs Enforcement in MS

MISSISSIPPI (WCBI) – Agents with the State Auditor’s Office may soon be picking up extra duties.

Shad White announced on Tuesday, September 30, that the Office of the State Auditor has signed onto an agreement with Immigration and Customs Enforcement to have agents trained and approved by ICE to handle some immigration enforcement duties in Mississippi if needed.

The partnership is made possible by the 287(g) program, which allows state and local law enforcement agencies to assist ICE with immigration enforcement.

The program will give Auditor agents access to ICE resources and training.

Their primary responsibilities will still be with the state, but they will be able to assist ICE during emergencies.

