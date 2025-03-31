MS Supreme Court denies Ivy’s motion to dismiss appeal

OKOLONA, Miss. (WCBI) – Tommie Ivy Sr. filed a complaint with the Okolona Municipal Democratic Executive Committee challenging whether Unshay Randle met residency requirements for the Okolona Town Marshal election.

A special judge ruled in favor of Ivy on March 10.

Randle appealed the ruling to the state Supreme Court.

The Mississippi Supreme Court has denied Ivy’s motion to dismiss the appeal. Meaning the race will be on April 1’s primary election ballot.

Justices dismissed Randle’s request to stay the election or postpone it with some other election-related requests.

