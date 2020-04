MSDH: 204 new cases of coronavirus, 14 new deaths

The Mississippi Department of Health reported 204 new cases of coronavirus Tuesday.

The state total is now at 4,716 cases.

14 new deaths were also reported Tuesday. There are now 183 coronavirus deaths in Mississippi.

The majority of deaths are in the 70 to 79 age range.

Monroe County continued to have the most cases in the WCBI viewing area with 95. That was a jump of 25 cases since yesterday.

WCBI viewing area cases by county:

Calhoun County – 42 cases (2 deaths)

Chickasaw County – 51 cases (4 deaths)

Choctaw County – 13 cases (1 death)

Clay County – 27 cases (1 death)

Itawamba County – 26 cases (1 death)

Lafayette County – 68 cases (3 deaths)

Lee County – 64 cases (4 deaths)

Lowndes County – 35 cases (1 death)

Monroe County – 95 cases (8 deaths)

Montgomery County – 17 cases (1 death)

Noxubee County – 24 cases

Oktibbeha County – 44 cases (3 deaths)

Pontotoc County – 18 cases (2 deaths)

Prentiss County – 27 cases

Tishomingo County – 4 cases

Union County – 12 cases (1 death)

Webster County – 16 cases (1 death)

Winston County – 34 cases

Yalobusha County – 17 cases

Over 52,000 people have been tested for the virus by the state health department and private labs.