MSDH has released its plan for medical marijuana

JACKSON, Miss. (WCBI) – The Mississippi State Department of Health releases an update on its plan for medical marijuana in the state.

The agency will be in charge of the state’s licensing and patient registry structures.

MSDH must also develop plans to accept online license applications for patients, medical practitioners, and cannabis cultivation facilities.

All of this work will be done by June.

Earlier this week Governor Tate Reeves signed the Mississippi Medical Cannabis Act, which provides for a medical marijuana program in the state.