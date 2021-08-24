MSDH is reporting 111 new deaths from COVID-19

JACKSON, Miss. (WCBI) The Mississippi State Department of Health is reporting 111 new deaths from COVID-19.

That is the highest number from a one-day report since the pandemic started. Those deaths did occur over a matter of weeks.

Many of the death certificates are just now being identified by the health department.

MSDH is also reporting 3,291 new cases.

1,655 people are in hospitals across the state with COVID-19.

484 of those patients are in I.C.U.

Even with those high numbers, state health leaders have some positive news moving forward.

“It looks like we are beginning to plateau. A couple of days does not a trend make, but it does look like we are moving in the right direction with our case numbers. It does look like we’re starting to have some leveling off with our hospitalizations. Certainly, we’ve seen that with ventilator use and ICU admissions,” said Dr. Paul Beyers, MS State Department of Health.

Dr. Paul Byers, who you just heard from, says the higher number of deaths were expected after the recent record-breaking surge in COVID-19 cases.