JACKSON, Miss. (WCBI)- The State Department of Health is reporting 2,680 new cases of Covid-19 and 70 new deaths.

There are 209 outbreaks of the virus in long-term care facilities within the state.

In our area, Lowndes County is showing the highest number of new cases with 71.

Lafayette County has 50, Lee County has 38, Yalobusha County has 36, Union County has 40, and Monroe County is reporting 34 new cases.