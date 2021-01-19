MSDH is reporting 51 new COVID-19 deaths

JACKSON, Miss. (WCBI) – Another 51 Mississippians have fallen due to COVID-19.

The state department of health is reporting 1,193 new cases today and 51 deaths.

Mississippi’s death toll is now more than 5,500.

There are 60 open ICU beds in the entire state.

More than 207,000 people are presumed recovered from the virus. This means there are over 41,000 presumed active cases.

Lee County has the most new cases today with 45.

Tishomingo has 30. Lafayette and Pontotoc Counties have 25 and Lowndes has 24.