MSDH is reporting 961 new COVID-19 cases

JACKSON, Miss. (WCBI) – The number of new cases of COVID-19 in Mississippi is nearing the 1,000 mark.

The state department of health is reporting 961 new cases today and 8 deaths.

- Advertisement -

Hospitalizations are also up across the state. 445 patients are being treated with 154 of them in ICU.

It’s a troubling trend for doctors who want to make sure the state’s healthcare system does not become overwhelmed. But the department of health has a plan.

“If push comes to shove, we’ll go back to the COVID system of care which is the centralized management of ICU beds and hospital transfers, which is Dr. Don says we told them we don’t like to do it but we know it works COVID units that they have opened back up every hospital had COVID wards and will, if we had to restrict you know unvaccinated visitation, you know hospitals was just had to do what they had to do to protect the healthcare system,” said Dr. Dan Edney.

The department of health continues to encourage vaccinations, saying it’s the best defense against COVID-19.