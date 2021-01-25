MSDH is reporting less than 1,000 COVID-19 cases

JACKSON, Miss. (WCBI) – Mississippi sees its new COVID-19 case count drop below 1,000 for the first time in nearly a month.

The state department of health is reporting 927 new cases and five deaths.

Three of those fatalities occurred in Lafayette County.

Right now, the state has an eight-point five percent COVID-19 hospitalization rate.

More than 222,000 people are presumed recovered from the virus. This means there are over 36,000 presumed active cases in Mississippi.

Lafayette County has the most new cases today with 24.

Lowndes County has 20 and Lee County has 17. Noxubee, Oktibbeha, and Pontotoc Counties are all reporting 11 new cases each.