MSDH is reporting over 1,000 new COVID-19 cases and 24 deaths

JACKSON, Miss. (WCBI) – Mississippi’s new COVID-19 cases surge above 1,000 today.

The department of health is reporting 1,210 new cases and 24 deaths.

- Advertisement -

871 people are hospitalized with COVID in hospitals across the state.

242 patients are in ICU.

Based on population, Yalobusha and Calhoun Counties are in the state’s top ten categories of most new cases.

Lafayette County has the most new cases today with 43.

Union has 24, Lee has 23, and Lowndes has 18.

Monroe and Yalobusha Counties are reporting 17 cases each.