MSDH issues boil water notice for Parks Utilities in Noxubee County

NOXUBEE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Some Noxubee County residents need to take extra precautions with their water usage.

The State Department of Health has issued a boil water notice for Parks Utilities.

All customers of Parks Utilities need to boil their water for at least one minute or use bottled water for drinking, brushing teeth, or cooking until further notice.

