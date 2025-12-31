MSDH releases top baby names of 2025

MISSISSIPPI (WCBI) – The Mississippi Department of Health releases the top baby names for 2025.

James and Amelia were the most popular names in the state for baby boys and girls born in 2025, according to the MSDH’s Office of Vital Records and Public Health Statistics.

This year, 163 baby boys were named James, and 113 girls were named Amelia, pushing them to the top of the leaderboard.

Last year, James was ranked third, and Amelia was ranked fourth in their gender categories.

Rounding out the Top 5 for most popular boy names are William, John, Noah, and Elijah.

For girls, Charlotte, Olivia, Ava, and Elizabeth complete the list for girls.

