MSDH reporting a large increase in COVID-19 numbers

JACKSON, Miss. (WCBI) – The Mississippi State Department of Health reports a sharp increase in the number of COVID-19 cases.

Numbers released today show 3,240 new cases were reported between July first and July fourth.

That’s an average of more than 800 new cases a day.

These numbers do not include people that may have tested at home and did not report the results to their doctor.

Hospitalizations steadily increased during the month of June. 275 people had the virus in hospitals across the state on June 30th.

Numbers have not been updated for July.

Health leaders continue to encourage people to get vaccinated and consider wearing a mask indoors.