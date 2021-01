In our area, Lee County is reporting the highest numbers of new cases with 49.

JACKSON, Miss. (WCBI)- The Mississippi State Department of Health reports 1,891 new cases along with 24 new deaths.

There are 236 outbreaks of the virus in long-term care facilities within the state.

In our area, Lee County is reporting the highest number of new cases with 49.

Lowndes has 45, Oktibbeha has 40, Union has 42, and Itawamba is reporting 33 new cases.