MSDH reports 2nd pediatric flu death of 2023-2024 season
MISSISSIPPI (WCBI) – The Mississippi State Department of Health reported a second pediatric flu death in the state during the 2023-2024 flu season.
Because the victim is a minor, MSDH does there are no details of the minor’s age, gender, or location of death.
MSDH did confirm the patient did not receive a flu vaccine.
In Mississippi, flu season typically peaks between January and March and immunity from a flu shot takes two weeks to develop.