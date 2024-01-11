MSDH reports 2nd pediatric flu death of 2023-2024 season

MISSISSIPPI (WCBI) – The Mississippi State Department of Health reported a second pediatric flu death in the state during the 2023-2024 flu season.

Because the victim is a minor, MSDH does there are no details of the minor’s age, gender, or location of death.

MSDH did confirm the patient did not receive a flu vaccine.

In Mississippi, flu season typically peaks between January and March and immunity from a flu shot takes two weeks to develop.

