MSDH reports 655 new COVID-19 cases and 53 deaths on Tuesday

JACKSON, MISS. (WCBI) – COVID-19 continues to have a big impact on hospitals across Mississippi.

The state department of health is reporting 665 new cases today, along with 53 deaths.

11 of those fatal cases were in the WCBI viewing area.

1,014 people are hospitalized across the state with confirmed or suspected coronavirus symptoms.

213 of those patients are in I.C.U.

Those are the most recent numbers from the health department, which were accurate as of Sunday.

In our viewing area, Lee County has the most new cases with 40.

Itawamba has 21. Oktibbeha, Pontotoc, and Yalobusha Counties are all reporting 15 new cases.

Across the state line in Alabama, Pickens County has 23 new cases. Lamar has seven.