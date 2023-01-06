MSDH reports an increase in COVID-19 infections throughout Mississippi

MISSISSIPPI (WCBI) – The Mississippi State Department of Health is reporting more COVID-19 infections.

Numbers had been relatively low until the holidays approached.

MSDH said numbers are elevated throughout the state. In our region, Monroe, Chickasaw, Lee, and Itawamba Counties are in the high-activity category.

The agency is reporting more than 5,700 cases between December 27 and January 2.

Health officials report COVID-19 cases weekly.

MSDH also said fewer Mississippians are reporting flu-like symptoms, but levels of influenza-like activity still remain high.

