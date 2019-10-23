MSDH Public Health Lab reports first case of flu for the 2019-2020 season

MISSISSIPPI (WCBI) – The first case of the flu has been confirmed Wednesday by the Mississippi Department of Health.

MSDH said the first case was in a child under 18-years old.

While flu cases have been diagnosed and treated in the state already, this is the first case confirmed in the MSDH Public Health Laboratory, detected through the Influenza-Like Illness Sentinel Surveillance System.

The health department said flu season can occur through early November to late March, but its peak season is usually between December through February.

Individual flu cases are not reported to MSDH, but the department monitors flu activity through the ILI System, made up of healthcare providers in Mississippi who report the percentage of patients with flu-like symptoms to a statewide database.

Providers participating in the system also submit respiratory samples for flu testing to the MSDH lab. State health officials use this information to determine the presence and spread of flu throughout the state.