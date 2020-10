The Mississippi State Department of Health officials is reporting 751 new cases of COVID-19 with 10 new deaths.

The total number of cases is 110,006 with 3,171 deaths.

501 patients are in hospitalization with COVID-19 or suspected symptoms. 140 patients are in ICU.

It’s presumed that 94,165 Mississippians have recovered from the virus.