MSDH reports two more COVID-19 related deaths in the state

MISSISSIPPI (WCBI)- The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) reports two new deaths from coronavirus (COVID-19) in Mississippi.

The cases were a Wilkinson County male 85-90 years old with underlying conditions who died while hospitalized, and a Tunica County female 75-80 who died in a long-term care facility.

- Advertisement -

Deaths have also been reported in Hancock, Holmes and Webster counties.

MSDH strives to update new case counts at 10 a.m. each day.

For more information on prevention measures and the latest guidance, download the free MS Ready mobile app.