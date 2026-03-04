MSDH to develop new campaign to decrease HPV infections

MISSISSIPPI (WCBI) – The Mississippi Department of Health is developing a new campaign to decrease HPV infections.

Today marks HPV Day, which looks to bring awareness to the sexually transmitted infection, resulting in 40,000 new HPV Cancer Cases each year.

According to MSDH, the campaign will coordinate strategies across the state to address suboptimal HPV vaccination coverage, low rates of screening for cervical cancer, and high rates of other HPV-related cancers

According to the American Cancer Society, an estimated 90% of HPV Cancers are preventable through on-time HPV vaccination.

For more information on the campaign and available screening, visit the Mississippi Department of Health’s website at msdh.gov.

