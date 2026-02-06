MSDHS says mass replacement benefits have been approved for SNAP recipients

NORTH MISSISSIPPI (WCBI) – Some Mississippi SNAP recipients will have been approved for replacement benefits due to the effects of Winter Storm Fern.

The Mississippi Department of Human Services says that mass replacement benefits have been approved for current SNAP recipients in the 15 hardest hit counties.

Those include: Alcorn, Choctaw, Grenada, Lafayette, Montgomery, Tippah, Tishomingo, and Yalobusha Counties in our viewing area.

Households in these counties will NOT have to file the MDHS-EA-508 form to receive replacement benefits.

They will be issued automatically.

Clients are encouraged to monitor their accounts over the next few weeks for those benefits.

The deadline for applying for replacement benefits in the other 28 counties affected by the storm has been extended until February 23.

If you have any further questions, you can go to the MDHS website, mdhs.ms.gov

