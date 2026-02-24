MSMS Executive Director speaks to community leaders of Lowndes Co.

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Even though they are getting ready to graduate their 36th class, the administration at the Mississippi School for Mathematics and Science is focused on the future of the school.

MSMS Executive Director Ginger Tedder spoke to Lowndes County business, political, and community leaders today.

Tedder gave an update on what students at the school are accomplishing, not only in the classroom, where there are 15 National Merit Scholarship semi-finalists in this year’s class, but also their work outside of class, including volunteering with community organizations and outreach work with other schools and individual students to help them excel.

Tedder also underscored the needs of the school for academically gifted students, including better funding and newer facilities at their home on the Mississippi University for Women campus.

A couple of bills that would have streamlined the employment process and provided for the addition of a 10th-grade class died in the Legislature, but administrators and the students themselves continue to seek support for their school.

“And, I think that we are making our case, that we have been great stewards of our resources, and we need to grow. There are some critical needs we have, and just highlighting those. I think that everyone wants the best for MSMS, and the state schools, and we’re highlighting that need,” said Tedder.

Tedder said one goal for MSMS is for the school to have more direct control of its own finances.

