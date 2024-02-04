MSMS hosts 2024 Mississippi Regional Science Bowl Tournament

The Winner was Ocean Springs Team 1 which included Max Madsen, Samuel Ellison, Benton Morisseau, Samuel Sempier, Beckett Darin, and Coach Natasja Denise Brown

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – The 2024 Mississippi Regional Science Bowl Tournament was held at the Mississippi School of Mathematics and Science on Feb 3.

The Winner was Ocean Springs Team 1 which included Max Madsen, Samuel Ellison, Benton Morisseau, Samuel Sempier, Beckett Darin, and Coach Natasja Denise Brown.

Ocean Springs will be attending the national finals in Washington D.C. at the end of April.

The runner up was Starkville Academy Team 1 which included Creek Plemons, Archer Jones, Sam Eifling, Hayes Ferguson, Ethan Fisher, and Coach Emily Washburn.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and X