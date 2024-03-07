MSMS seniors guaranteed full scholarships at the University of Southern Mississippi

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI)- Here’s some definitively positive news for MSMS.

Every Mississippi School of Mathematics and Science senior is guaranteed a four-year scholarship if they attend the University of Southern Mississippi.

President of Southern Miss, Joseph Paul, made the announcement Wednesday on MSMS’ campus.

Paul believes this is a long-term investment for the state and the workforce, “We know that these students are Mississippi’s best and brightest. They’ve learned how to do college because they live here. They’ve been taught by elite faculty. Without application or competitive scholarships, we know that we want to invest in them and educate them well in Mississippi and hopefully, some of them will stay. So, we’re proud to be here.”

Each four-year scholarship is estimated at a total value of $38,000.