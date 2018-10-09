MSMS students learn about entrepreneurship

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI)- Building your own businesses is tough and who better to talk about it than three who are connected to Mississippi State’s E-Center.

From a Coffeehouse, a drink enhancer to a long-boarding industry, three entrepreneurs spent Tuesday evening speaking to future entrepreneurs.

- Advertisement -

The group spoke to students at the Mississippi School for Mathematics and Science.

Students were able to ask questions on how to get started on owning a businesses and becoming young entrepreneurs.