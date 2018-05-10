MSMS Students Present End Of The Year Capstone Research Projects

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI)- A year’s worth of work comes down to one day for students at the Mississippi School for Mathematics and Science.

After spending countless hours gathering information and data, on Thursday, students had the chance to present their end of the year capstone research projects.

Twenty-nine students presented projects during this year’s annual Research Symposium.

During the showcase, students presented their work to their fellow classmates, teachers and faculty, and their mentors who helped them during this project.

“It feels amazing looking at this board, there’s been so many components from this semester scattered throughout and now to see all of it together on the board, it’s very rewarding in a sense,” said Maria Kaltchenko, a junior at MSMS who presented her project on Thursday. “Being able to look at it and see all of this data we’ve compiled actually has meaning to it, and actually can be applied to medicine and saving lives potentially, the long-term goals of the lab, it’s really an incredible feeling.”

“We want the students to see that science and engineering and mathematics, that they’re more than just a class that you take or just something that you learned from a textbook, to see that people make their lives doing this work and trying to better understand the world that we live in,” said Dr. Elizabeth Morgan, who teaches chemistry and serves as the research coordinator at MSMS.

MSMS partnered with the Mississippi State University during this year’s Research Symposium.