MSMS teacher uses AI to enhance science lessons

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Artificial Intelligence and ChatGPT are used in schools in various ways.

Dr. Jason Palagi implements AI as a biology teacher at the Mississippi School for Mathematics and Science.

He said in ecology, students do mathematical modeling and AI makes it easier when you’re using computer programs to do complicated math.

Palagi partnered with a professor at MSU to use a system called “Mathematica” which he said is hard to learn.

With ChatGPT, it helps them to prompt and create code for Mathematica.

He says he has had good success and using it doesn’t take away the critical thinking aspect for the students. And they still have to understand the results AI is giving them.

“It seems to help with generating the basic answer to the problem. But to get to the specific answer, students still need to do that critical thinking to make it into something that’s unique and appropriate for the assignment,” said Palagi.

In November, he will be speaking at the National Consortium of Secondary STEM Schools. to discuss incorporating AI into a biology class. A lot of the discussion will be about how students use AI along with using critical thinking.

