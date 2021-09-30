MSMS teacher wins WCBI Back to School Essay Contest

Julie Heintz of the Mississippi School for Mathematics and Science is one of the winners in the WCBI Back to School Essay Contest.

Today, she received a check for 500 dollars from Monroe County Farm Bureau.

Teachers were challenged to write an essay about how they would spend the money in their classrooms.

Heintz’s plans are very timely considering the challenges teachers and students have been facing since the start of the COVID pandemic.

“In this kind of time period that we are dealing with COVID, and everything else that has been happening, essentially $500.00 is great for a teacher to have,” said Heintz. “I am going to look at possibly buying an iPad, so that I have more of an option of ‘Zoom’ing students, that when they are quarantined, that I can have them still be a part of the classroom.”

Julie Heintz has been a teacher for 19 years.