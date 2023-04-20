MSMS wraps up final performance of ‘Tales from the Crypt’ on Friday

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – You have one more chance to see history come to life in Columbus.

Students from the Mississippi School for Mathematics and Science will have their final presentation of “Tales from the Crypt” Friday night beginning at 7 p.m. at Friendship Cemetery.

The performances are the culmination of their year-long research project into people buried at the historic cemetery.

Tickets are $5 for adults and $3 for students.

