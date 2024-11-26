MSU addresses plans for vet school expansion in Starkville

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – Mississippi State hopes to address several issues facing veterinarian care in an expansion of its vet school.

$18 million will go to the first two phases of the The College of Veterinary Medicine’s clinical facilities project.

The teaching hospitals the university uses now were built in the 1970’s.

Plans include a new cattle handling facility and farm animal hospital. A renovated equine hospital and expanded small animal hospital are also in the works.

Construction is expected to begin within a year and planning is already underway.

The university is also establishing the Center for Rural Veterinary Practice.

It will focus on the recruitment, retention, and business practices to keep veterinarians in rural areas in Mississippi and across the country.

