MSU Alumni Association hosts Peanut Butter Drive in Starkville

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – One group is trying to make sure everyone has something to eat this holiday season.

The Mississippi State University’s Lowndes County Chapter Alumni Association is hosting a peanut butter drive for anyone who might be in need.

This is the third year of the Peanut Butter drive.

President of the MSU Alumni Association Lowndes County chapter Adrienne Morris said, the goal is to make sure everyone has something to eat around the holidays.

“One of the things with the peanut butter drive is that you do not have to heat up peanut butter, or refrigerate peanut butter, so it is great for those who may be unsheltered, or any individuals that may have some type of food insecurity needs. It is the season of giving, and we want people to give with the giving of food. There are so many different food drives and so many different opportunities to give back, pick one, and hopefully it is ours, and give some peanut butter to help helping hands out,” said Morris.

All of the Peanut Butter donations will benefit Helping Hands. If you would like to donate some peanut butter, you can drop some off at the Columbus YMCA, Caledonia YMCA, Shelter Insurance in Columbus, or the MSU Extension Office in Columbus.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and X