MSU Alumnus speaks with Starkville Rotarians about travel experience in Africa

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) -A Mississippi State alumnus who travels the globe shared his experience with Rotarians.

Steve Brandon has been to Africa 16 times on photo safaris to 12 different countries.

Today, he spoke to the Starkville Rotary club about traveling the Great Wildebeest Migration of the Serengeti, which he has experienced 4 times.

The migration consists of wildebeest, zebras, and gazelles.

This region has 350,000 visitors a year compared to Yellowstone National Park, which has over 4 million every year.

Brandon said this is an 1,800 mile round-trip, which makes it about 5 miles a day in eastern Africa, and the Great Migration occurs in the Serengeti National Park of Tanzania and the Maasai Mara National Park of Kenya.

Brandon said the beauty he sees in Africa every year keeps him going back. He said he hopes Rotarians take away a motivation to explore here and other parts of the globe.

“I really hope that they go themselves to experience the majesty of going and seeing this, but at least listening to me in these programs, come away with a sense of conservation and a sense of the beauty and majesty in our wilderness in both the United States and Africa, and all the other places around the world,” said Brandon.

Brandon will take his next trip to Africa this May.

Brandon lives in Chattanooga but has spoken to the Starkville Rotary club for 12 years. Next year, Brandon plans to speak to Rotarians about the 6 largest cats in the world.

