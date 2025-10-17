MSU announces 2025 Homecoming Court royalty

(photo by Grace Cockrell / © Mississippi State University)

STARKVILLE, Miss. (Press Release) – Sources from MSU Press Release say that Mississippi State’s 2025 Homecoming Court, featuring this year’s Bulldog royalty, will be presented during halftime of next Saturday’s [Oct. 25] Homecoming football game against the University of Texas.

This year’s reigning Homecoming King and Queen are Jeffrey Johnson Jr. of Jackson and Steward of Sikeston, Missouri. Johnson is a finance major, and Steward is a marketing major with a pre-occupational therapy concentration.

This year’s Miss MSU is senior biological sciences major Sneha Cherukuri of Madison, and Mr. MSU is a senior biochemistry major, August Jones of Bay Springs. Both are pursuing pre-medical concentrations.

Additionally, each undergraduate class is represented by two maids:

SENIOR—Isabelle Karp, psychology, Downingtown, Pennsylvania; and Ann Lauren Schmidt, biomedical engineering, Biloxi.

JUNIOR—Anne Preston McRae, political science, Meridian; and Anna Leslie Potts, psychology, Starkville.

SOPHOMORE—Murry Catherine Alderman, biochemistry with a pre-medicine concentration, Winona; and Gracie Hendrix, animal and dairy sciences with a pre-veterinary concentration, Holly Springs.

FRESHMAN—Ellen Morgan, animal and dairy sciences with a pre-veterinary concentration, Jackson; and Gracie Woodall, biological sciences, Madison.

For more on 2025 Homecoming Week activities, visit https://www.msstate.edu/homecoming and follow the MSU Student Association on Facebook at @MSUStudentAssociation, as well as at @MSU_SA on Twitter and Instagram. For more information on MSU gameday activities, visit www.hailstate.com/gameday.

