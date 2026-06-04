Scott County school bus carrying basketball team involved in crash

SCOTT COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – According to CBS affiliate WJTV, a Scott County school bus was involved in a crash on June 2.

According to the Scott County School District, the school bus was carrying the Morton High School Girls’ basketball team while they were traveling home from a team activity. The crash occurred on Interstate 20 East near the 66-mile marker just before 5:30 pm.

According to Pelahatchie police, the school bus encountered a large machine-like object obstructing a lane of travel on the interstate. In an effort to avoid a collision with the object, the driver made an evasive maneuver, causing the bus to leave the roadway and come to a stop in the median.

Officials said several students and staff members were transported for medical evaluation as a precaution. No major injuries were reported.

“We would like to express our sincere appreciation to the first responders, law enforcement officers, medical personnel, school staff, and others who assisted at the scene. Their professionalism and quick response were invaluable,” the district said in a social media post. “We are especially proud of our students, coaches, bus driver, and staff members for the calm and responsible manner in which they responded during a difficult situation.”

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